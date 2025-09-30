Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Ruhr Valley side eased past FSV Mainz by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Borussia Dortmund and have won the two matches that have been played between the two teams. Borussia Dortmund have never defeated Athletic Bilbao in an official game on the European stage.

Athletic Bilbao are set to play their first match against an opponent from Germany in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only three of their last 16 matches at home against opponents from Spain in the UEFA Champions League, with only Real Madrid managing to defeat them by a single goal during this period.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last six games against teams from Germany in major European competitions and have managed to avoid defeat in their last three such away games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have made a strong start to their season and will look to make the most of their admirable home record in the UEFA Champions League. Karim Adeyemi found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Athletic Bilbao are yet to hit their stride this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

