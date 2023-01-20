Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023

Borussia Dortmund will entertain Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday (January 22) as they resume their Bundesliga campaign following a ten-week break.

The hosts have lost their last two games, losing 4-2 to Borussia Monchengladbach last time around. Five of the six goals came in the first half, including strikes from Nico Schlotterbeck and Julian Brandt for Dortmund. Augsburg, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven games across competitions and lost 1-0 at home against Vfl Bochum in their previous outing.

Dortmund picked up two wins and a loss in their three friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, while Augsburg won only once in five outings.

BvB (25) are sixth after 15 games, while Augsburg are 14th.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times across competitions, with all but one meeting taking place in the Bundesliga.

As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, leading 14-3.

Six of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Dortmund have suffered just one defeat at home against Augsburg, winning the last four, which have produced over 2.5 goals.

BvB have suffered just one defeat at home this term, keeping six clean sheets in their last eight games.

Augsburg are winless in their last three away games, losing twice.

The visitors have the third-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring 18 goals in 15 games, while Dortmund have scored 25 goals in that period.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben have a decent home record this season and are unbeaten at home against Augsburg since 2015.

Fuggerstadter have scored at least twice in three of their last four away games. As both teams have struggled in recent games and are resuming the league after a while, they might lack a cutting edge and settle for a draw.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-2 Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Julian Brandt to score any time - Yes

