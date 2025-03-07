Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Borussia Dortmund welcome Augsburg to Signal Iduna Park in a mid-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday. Dortmund, 10th in the standings, have a three-point lead over the 11th-placed visitors.

Ad

BvB are unbeaten in four games across competitions. They beat FC St. Pauli 2-0 away in their previous outing, thanks to goals from Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy. They then drew 1-1 with Lille in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in midweek.

Augsburg, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga to four games last week with a goalless draw with Freiburg, keeping a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times across competitions. Dortmund lead 17-4.

In the reverse fixture in October, Augsburg registered a 2-1 home win, their first victory against Dortmund since 2020.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Dortmund have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games, winning two.

Augsburg have kept four clean sheets in five games and have failed to score in four.

BvB have outscored Augsburg 45-27 in 24 league games, but Augsburg have the better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals (35).

Augsburg are unbeaten in five Bundesliga away games in 2025, winning three, keeping four clean sheets.

Ad

Trending

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Prediction

BvB are unbeaten in four games. Interestingly, they have won one of their last six Bundesliga home outings. They are on a six-game winning streak at home against Augsburg, scoring at least thrice in five games.

Felix Nmecha and Daniel Svensson are two confirmed absentees for manager Nico Kovac, who's expected to rotate the squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg with Lille next week.

Ad

Augsburg, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight league games, winning four. They have won three of their last five away Bundesliga games and have won one of their last eight meetings with Dortmund .

There's no news update for Augsburg, as Mërgim Berisha, Yusuf Kabadayi and Mads Pedersen are out with injuries.

Dortmund have an impressive home record in this fixture and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg

Ad

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback