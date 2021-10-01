Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund will hope to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga when they face off against Augsburg at home on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s side lost their last Bundesliga game 1-0, but did well to pick up a gritty win against Sporting Lisbon in their second Champions League game of the season.

The clash against Augsburg should be straightforward, even though striker Erling Haaland is still a doubt for the clash.

The Bavarians were handsomely beaten 3-0 by Freiburg in their last game as they struggled to deal with the hosts’ energy and tenacity on a historic night. It was Freiburg’s final game at the Dreisamstadion, and they made good use of their raucous home support.

Augsburg are just a point above the relegation playoff spot, and will need to pick up their form or risk getting sucked into a relegation battle.

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund have a superior head-to-head record against Augsburg, having won 13 of the 20 games between the two teams.

Augsburg have won this fixture just three times, and five games have ended as draws.

Dortmund won the last meeting between the two sides and will hope for a repeat at the Westfalenstadion this Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Augsburg form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland could yet feature for Dortmund this weekend. The forward has been called up for Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, so his injury isn’t long-term.

Emre Can and Mateu Morey are unavailable, while Giovanni Reyna is still a doubt.

Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are just returning from their injuries and are not match fit yet. Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off against Borussia Monchengladbach and is suspended.

Injured: Emre Can, Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Erling Haaland, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: Mahmoud Dahoud

Augsburg

Alfred Finnbogason and Felix Uduokhai are not expected to feature. Jan Moravek is back in training, but isn’t fully fit yet. Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner are also doubtful.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: Jan Moravek, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen

Augsburg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Mads Pedersen, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny, Raphael Framberger; Fredrik Jensen, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Andi Zeqiri

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are the favorites for this game and we expect them to overcome an Augsburg side that have won only once this season.

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Augsburg

