Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important quarterfinal fixture on Tuesday. Barcelona won the first leg by a 4-0 margin but will need to keep their wits about them at the Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Blaugrana edged Leganes to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit held arch-rivals Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and have won four out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Borussia Dortmund have never managed to defeat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and could equal their longest winless streak against a single opponent in major European competitions with another failure this week.

Barcelona have won all their three matches against opponents from Germany in the UEFA Champions League this season, with two of these victories coming against Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last three matches at home against Barcelona in major European competitions, with their previous such game ending in a 3-2 defeat in December last year.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Prediction

With Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski firing on all cylinders, Barcelona have become a lethal attacking force under Hansi Flick this season. The Catalans have squandered similar leads in the UEFA Champions League in the past and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this week.

Borussia Dortmund have the crowd behind them on Tuesday but face a daunting task against a powerful opponent. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

