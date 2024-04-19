Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as newly-crowned champions Bayer Leverkusen take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an intriguing encounter at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently sitting at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have conquered the league this season. Xabi Alonso's side played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham United to progress to the semifinals of the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. The hosts stunned Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 21 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 16 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in their last three matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against any opponent in the German top flight.

Bayer Leverkusen secured their first Bundesliga title in their 45th season in the top flight last week and have become the 13th different team to win the league title.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 79 points from their 29 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - the highest points tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in exceptional form this season and are on course to break several records. Florian Wirtz has thrived under Xabi Alonso's tutelage and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund have troubled Bayer Leverkusen in recent years and have the home advantage on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes

