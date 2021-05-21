Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen in the final game of the Bundesliga on Saturday, in a match that does not mean much to either side.

Dortmund have already confirmed their place in the top four and are currently third in the table, tied on points with Wolfsburg in fourth.

Edin Terzic's side have been in excellent form of late and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak domestically. Dortmund will hope to continue their streak on Saturday and finish the season strong.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are currently sixth in the table and have confirmed their qualification into the UEFA Europa League for next season.

Hannes Wolf's side's position in the table will stay the same regardless of their result on Saturday. Leverkusen, however, have faltered of late, winning only two of their last six league games.

One training session left in 2020/21!



🔜 #BVBB04 pic.twitter.com/8Npm3ZcETH — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 20, 2021

This fixture is purely academic at this point as neither side has anything left to play for. The attacking talent on display, however, is sure to make this an exciting clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund only slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. BVB have won three of their last five league meetings, with Bayer Leverkusen winning two.

Hannes Wolf's side did, however, come away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Leon Bailey will be a huge miss for Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have no new injury issues following their win against Mainz last weekend.

Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey and Youssoufa Moukoko are still unavailable due to injury. Meanwhile, Lukas Piszczek is set to return to the squad, having recovered from a muscular issue.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen will be without a host of players for the game on Saturday. Daley Sinkgraven, Exequiel Palacios, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Santiago Arias and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured.

Nadiem Amiri and Edmond Tapsoba will also miss the game due to suspensions they picked up against Union Berlin last weekend.

Injured: Daley Sinkgraven, Exequiel Palacios, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Santiago Arias, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nadiem Amiri, Edmond Tapsoba

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

🎙 Edin Terzic:



“Mainz came too early for him in his recovery, we definitely wanted to send Piszczu onto the field one last time in our stadium. So he will definitely play!" pic.twitter.com/jlsAUxNwye — DFB-POKAL CHAMPIONS 2021 (@BlackYellow) May 20, 2021

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Raphael Gurreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Lukas Piszczek; Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Haaland

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Wendell, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah; Karem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi; Patrik Schick

Borussia Dormund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in great form of late and should win the game on Saturday, despite Bayer Leverkusen getting the better of them earlier this season.

We expect Terzic's side to take all three points in an enthralling matchup.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen