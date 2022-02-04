Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the Westfalenstadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the league. Goals from Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland and experienced attacker Marco Reus and an own goal from left-back David Raum ensured victory for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric and young French attacker Georginio Rutter proved to be a mere consolation for Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Markus Weinzierl's Augsburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga. A hat-trick from French winger Moussa Diaby and goals from winger Karim Bellarabi and Argentine striker Lucas Alario sealed the deal for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen. Midfielder Arne Maier scored the goal for Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-3. A brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland and goals from midfielder Julian Brandt and Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro secured the win for Borussia Dortmund.

Young star Florian Wirtz, Czech Republic international Patrik Schick and former Paris Saint-Germain winger Moussa Diaby scored the goals for Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-L-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of young Spanish right-back Mateu Morey and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

There are doubts over the availability of Norway international Erling Braut Haaland, American midfielder Giovanni Reyna, Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, veteran centre-back Mats Hummels and midfielders Mahmoud Dahoud and Emre Can.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be without Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven, experienced Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Russian goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov. There are doubts over the availability of Argentina international Exequiel Palacios and Brazilian attacker Paulinho. Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba is representing his nation at AFCON.

Injured: Andrey Lunyov, Julian Baumgartlinger, Daley Sinkgraven

Doubtful: Exequiel Palacios, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Not available: Edmond Tapsoba

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Thorgan Hazard

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Mitchel Bakker, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are currently 2nd in the Bundesliga, and have won four of their last five league games. Erling Braut Haaland has once again been the star for the club, but his time in Germany looks like it is coming to an end soon.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pique with some advice for Haaland Pique with some advice for Haaland 👀 https://t.co/LDCaLl8dON

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Czech striker Patrik Schick has scored 18 league goals this season, while young star Florian Wirtz has looked sensational as well.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN Who else can't wait to see Sardar Azmoun in a @Bayer04_EN shirt? Who else can't wait to see Sardar Azmoun in a @Bayer04_EN shirt? 🇮🇷 Who else can't wait to see Sardar Azmoun in a @Bayer04_EN shirt? ❤️ https://t.co/dTAVVNbHmm

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Abhinav Anand