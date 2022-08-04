Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with a set of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen finished in third place in the Bundesliga standings last season and managed a strong finish to their campaign. The away side edged Udinese to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table last season and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The Ruhr Valley giants played out a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 19 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams. Bayer Leverkusen have managed 16 victories against Borussia Dortmund and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a stunning 5-2 victory for Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Niklas Sule has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Niklas Sule, Felix Passlack

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

Bayer Leverkusen have a point to prove

Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz is recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game. Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, and Karim Bellarabi are also recovering from niggles and might now play a part this weekend.

Injured: Florian Wirtz

Doubtful: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier; Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en Florian Wirtz had some tough media questions when he stopped by the Birkenberg Soccer School on Wednesday! Florian Wirtz had some tough media questions when he stopped by the Birkenberg Soccer School on Wednesday! ✋✋ https://t.co/XoZZYHQS6K

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker; Robert Andrich, Charles Aranguiz, Sardar Azmoun, Adam Hlozek; Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have lost a few big names in the transfer market and will need to make amends in the coming weeks. With Erling Haaland now in the Premier League, the likes of Donyell Malen and Julian Brandt will need to step up this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Borussia Dortmund in the past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

