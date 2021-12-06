Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund invite Besiktas to the Westfalenstadion in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday.

In the last group stage fixture of the competition, a win for the hosts might bring them level with Sporting, who face Group C leaders Ajax on Tuesday.

If they win, Dortmund will remain in third place in the standings as Sporting hold an advantage in their head-to-head meetings with the German club. Besiktas have failed to earn a single point in their group stage campaign as they have lost five games in a row in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund fell 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday while Besiktas played out a 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa in their Super Lig fixture, taking their winless streak across all competitions to seven games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas Head-to-Head

The two sides have met three times across all competitions so far. Borussia Dortmund have a 100% record against the Turkish side. The first two encounters between them were in the erstwhile UEFA Cup Winners' Cup 1989-90 edition.

They last met in the opening fixture of the ongoing Champions League campaign in September at the Vodafone Arena. Goals from Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland ensured a 2-1 win for Die Borussen.

Borussia Dortmund form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Besiktas form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Julian Brandt suffered a head injury against Bayern Munich but he is stable now and needs a few weeks of rest before returning to training. Thorgan Hazard has missed the last three games on account of COVID-19 and will have to undergo testing again before the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts -

Youssoufa Moukoko - Eye injury

Gio Reyna - Back in training

Roman Bürki - Gastrointestinal illness

Mateu Morey - Knee injury

Marcel Schmelzer - Knee injury

Emre Can was suspended for the game after a straight red card in the 3-1 loss at Sporting.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer, Youssoufa Moukoko, Roman Bürki, Julian Brandt

Doubtful: Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: Emre Can

Besiktas

Mert Günok, who suffered an ACL injury in the 4-0 loss against Giresunspor, is ruled out for an indefinite period. Here are the other absentees for the Black Eagles:

Alex Teixeira - Thigh strain

Gökhan Töre - knee injury

Ajdin Hasic - Back in training from a lengthy injury layoff

Injured: Mert Günok, Alex Teixeira, Gökhan Töre

Doubtful: Ajdin Hasic

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud; Jude Bellingham, Marius Wolf, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ersin Destanoglu; Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Domagoj Vida, Cengiz Meras; Atiba Hutchinson, Miralem Pjanic, Mehmet Topal; Rachid Ghezzal, Cyle Larin, Kenan Karama

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas Prediction

Borussia Dortmund committed a few defensive errors which led to a 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich. We expect them to bounce back well from the defeat.

Besiktas are going through a rough patch and despite a good squad, they might fall short of picking up the first point of the campaign here. We expect the German club to come out on top in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Besiktas

Edited by Peter P