Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Borussia Dortmund and Bochum bring round 19 of the German Bundesliga to an end when they go head-to-head on Sunday.

Both sides have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the new year and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Signal Iduna Park this weekend.

Dortmund picked up successive wins for the first time since November as they thrashed FC Koln 4-0 at the RheinEnergieStadion last Saturday.

This followed a 3-0 victory over Darmstadt on January 14 which saw their eight-game winless run in all competitions come to an end.

With 33 points from 18 matches, Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table, level on points with fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Bochum maintained their impressive start to the year as they scraped a narrow 1-0 victory over Stuttgart last time out.

Thomas Letsch’s men have now picked up three wins and one draw in their four matches since the turn of the year, with their last defeat coming on December 20, when they were beaten 4-0 by Bayer Leverkusen.

With 20 points from 14 matches, Bochum are currently 14th in the league standings, level on points with Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Dortmund boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bochum have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last four games against Letsch’s men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 4-3 loss in April 2022.

Bochum have won just one Bundesliga away game this season while losing five and claiming three draws in their nine matches so far.

Dortmund have failed to win their last three home matches, losing 3-2 against Leipzig on December 9 before playing out successive draws against Paris Saint-Germain and Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction

While Dortmund have struggled to get going on home turf in recent weeks, they will be backing themselves against a Bochum side who have failed to win their last four meetings.

We predict Dortmund will come away with all three points and continue their quest for Champions League football.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bochum

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Dortmund’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the hosts’ last eight outings)