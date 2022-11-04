Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund will entertain 17th-placed Bochum at the Westfalenstadion on matchday 13 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (November 5).

Dortmund's 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt last week was their second in as many Bundesliga games. Julian Brandt's opener for BvB was cancelled out by Daichi Kamada six minutes later before Jude Bellingham's 52nd-minute sealed all three points for the visitors.

BvB are coming off a 1-1 draw against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. The result was a formality, as they had already booked their place in the knockouts before kick-off.

Bochum, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to their league campaign, winning only twice in 12 games. After beating surprise league leaders Union Berlin 2-1, they were humbled 4-0 by Wolfsburg last week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 79 previous meetings, Dortmund have dominated proceedings with 35 wins to Bochum's 20, while 24 games have ended in draws.

Dortmund couldn't beat Bochum last season, losing 4-3 at home and 1-1 away. The win at BvB was Bochum's first at Dortmund's home since 1998.

Four of the last six games at the Westfalenstadion between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Interestingly, both teams have played out just one draw in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Bochum have the worst attacking and defensive record in the Bundesliga scoring 11 goals and conceding 32 in 12 league games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction

BvB are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions and have lost just once this season.

Bochum, meanwhile, have lost all six Bundesliga away games this season, and the trend could continue. They have conceded at least thrice in five of these games, scoring just four times. Considering the above, BvB should register a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bochum

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Jude Bellingham to score any time - Yes

