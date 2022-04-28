Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Bochum on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Goals from attacker Serge Gnabry, Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and young star Jamal Musiala sealed the deal for Bayern Munich. Midfielder Emre Can scored the goal for Borussia Dortmund.
Bochum, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Markus Weinzierl's Augsburg in the Bundesliga. First-half goals from experienced attacker Andre Hahn and Austrian forward Michael Gregoritsch secured the win for Augsburg.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Head-to-Head
In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won two games. Bochum have won two, while the other three have ended in draws.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half penalty from striker Sebastian Polter for Bochum was cancelled out by a second-half goal from midfielder Julian Brandt for Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-L-D
Bochum form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-W-L
Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Team News
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have some injury issues. Manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, American midfielder Giovanni Reyna, experienced centre-back Mats Hummels, attacker Steffen Tigges and Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer.
There are doubts over the availability of Dutch attacker Donyell Malen, Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard and midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and Belgium international Axel Witsel, English midfielder Jude Bellingham and winger Marius Wolf. Midfielder Emre Can is suspended.
Injured: Mateu Morey, Thomas Meunier, Steffen Tigges, Gregor Kobel, Giovanni Reyna, Mats Hummels, Marcel Schmelzer
Doubtful: Jude Bellingham, Marius Wolf, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud
Suspended: Emre Can
Bochum
Meanwhile, Bochum will be without Greek left-back Konstantinos Stafylidis, who is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Konstantinos Stafylidis
Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Predicted XI
Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz, Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Reinier Jesus, Erling Braut Haaland
Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann, Cristian Gamboa, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Herbert Bockhorn, Patrick Osterhage, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Jurgen Locadia
Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction
Borussia Dortmund are 2nd in the Bundesliga table, and have been an inconsistent force throughout this season. The club have already began planning for next season though; having already agreed a deal with Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule on a free transfer, they are closing in on moves to sign two exciting German talents in Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi.
Bochum, on the other hand, are 13th in the league. Former Queens Park Rangers striker Sebastian Polter has registered eight league goals this season.
Borussia Dortmund to win.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bochum