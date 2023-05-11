Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past VfL Bochum by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts thrashed VfL Wolfsburg by a 6-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 28 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 13 victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won 16 of their last 17 matches at home against Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions and have won the last nine such games in a row.

Borussia Dortmund's victory against VfL Wolfsburg last week was their biggest margin of victory in the Bundesliga since a 6-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in February 2022.

Borussia Dortmund have won 10 matches at home in the Bundesliga so far this season - a club record for a single season in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won only one of their last 18 away games in the Bundesliga this season, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin against TSG Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race. Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham ran riot against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will look to replicate their heroics in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled away from home this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Borussia Dortmund are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Adeyemi to score - Yes

