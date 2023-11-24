Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past VfL Wolfsburg by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 29 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 13 victories.

Since the start of the 2015-16 league season, Borussia Dortmund have won 15 of their 18 matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions - they have a better record only against VfL Wolfsburg during this period.

Borussia Dortmund have won 16 of their last 17 matches at home against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in the 2013-14 season.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in each of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such streak in the competition since October 2022.

Borussia Dortmund were unable to score against Bayern Munich this season - the first time they failed to find the back of the net in 56 home games in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have a good squad at their disposal but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach are yet to hit their stride this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes