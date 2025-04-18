Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Borussia Dortmund will invite Borussia Monchengladbach to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts are eighth in the standings and trail seventh-placed Monchengladbach by two points.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last three league outings and were held to a 2-2 away draw by Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker last week. Maximilian Beier and Waldemar Anton were on the scoresheet in the second half.

They met Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Serhou Guirassy's hat-trick helped them register a 3-1 home win but they failed to overturn a four-goal deficit from the first leg.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga end after three games last week, as they lost 2-1 at home to Freiburg. They took the lead thanks to Christian Günter's own goal but Patrick Osterhage pulled Freiburg level two minutes later. Johan Manzambi bagged a 90th-minute winner to help Freiburg record a comeback win.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 133 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 60 wins. Monchengladbach have 37 wins and 36 games have ended in draws.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. The reverse fixture in December ended in a 1-1 draw.

Borussia Dortmund have outscored the visitors 54-46 in 29 league games. Borussia Monchengladbach have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (43).

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Bundesliga, recording four wins.

Dortmund have scored at least two goals in five of their last six meetings against the visitors.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last five games. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in these wins. They are on an 11-game winning streak at home in this fixture and have scored 20 goals in their last five home meetings against Monchengladbach.

Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck are long-term absentees, while Emre Can and Carney Chukwuemeka face late fitness tests.

Die Fohlen are winless in their two league games in April, scoring one goal apiece in both. Notably, four of their six wins in 2025 have been registered on their travels. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last four meetings against Dortmund, conceding 12 goals, which is a cause for concern.

Moritz Nicolas and Nathan Ngoumou will miss this match due to injuries, while Rocco Reitz, Franck Honorat, and Robin Hack face late fitness tests.

Dortmund have an impressive home record against the visitors and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

