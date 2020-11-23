Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund welcome Club Brugge to the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night for a UEFA Champions League Group F clash.

Club Brugge are currently two points behind Borussia Dortmund, who are top of the group. Lazio are hot on the Germans' heels as well, only a point behind them.

A win in this game would put Borussia Dortmund in pole position to qualify from the group, with Lazio playing FC Zenit in the other game in the group on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund were excellent in the second half against Hertha Berlin in their Bundesliga match on Saturday night, after going into the break 1-0 down. Erling Braut Haaland scored four goals as they eventually won the game 5-2.

Club Brugge were mostly laboured in the first half of their Belgian Pro League match against KV Kortrijk on Saturday night. A 60th-minute goal from Noa Lang gave Philippe Clement's side all three points from that game.

Club Brugge have so far earned a draw against Lazio after beating FC Zenit, before they lost to Borussia Dortmund in the reverse fixture at the Jan Breydel Stadium three weeks ago.

Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund have faced each other six times, with Borussia Dortmund's win in Belgium three weeks ago taking them to three wins against their opponents, compared to Club Brugge's two wins against Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Club Brugge form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Team News

Borussia Dortmund will still miss both Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marcel Schmelzer, who are still injured. Otherwise, Lucien Favre should have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadu, and Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Defenders Federico Ricca and Matej Mitrovic are out injured for the Belgian champions. In addition, Eduard Sobol is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Discover our 22 names for #BVBCLU! 🔵⚫



ℹ️ No new positive COVID cases, only Sobol is still unavailable. pic.twitter.com/vrU0DQMzhX — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) November 22, 2020

Injured: Matej Mitrovic, Federico Ricca

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eduard Sobol

Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Predicted XIs

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

Club Brugge Predicted XI: (3-5-2) Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Simon Deli; Odilon Kossounou; Krepin Diatta, Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere; Youssouph Badji, Emmanuel Dennis

Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge Prediction

If the teams display similar form to what they did in their respective league matches on Saturday, this should be a comfortable win for Borussia Dortmund.

With Haaland in incredible form, the Club Brugge defenders and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet should be preparing for a difficult night ahead of them.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge