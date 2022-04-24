Borussia Dortmund vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund welcome Dynamo Kyiv to the Westfalenstadion in a friendly game on Tuesday.

This will be one of the many friendly games that the Ukrainian club has planned to play in the coming days in order to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing Russian invasion of their country.

Borussia Dortmund faced a 3-1 defeat in their previous league outing against Bayern Munich. With that win in Der Klassiker, the Bavarian giants lifted the league title for a record 10th season in a row.

Borussia Dortmund vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

This will be the first friendly game between the two sides. They have locked horns just twice across all competitions thus far, with the two meetings coming in the group stage fixtures of the 2001-02 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The game at the NSK Olympiyskiy ended in a 2-2 draw while Dortmund secured a 1-0 win in the game at the Westfalenstadion.

Borussia Dortmund form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Dynamo Kyiv form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The hosts have a lengthy list of absentees for the game. Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mats Hummels, and Mateu Morey are injured at the moment and won't be risked for the game.

Donyell Malen and Marcel Schmelzer's involvement in the game remains doubtful. Manager Marco Rose is expected to announce the squad for the game soon.

Injured: Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Steffen Tigges, Gregor Kobel, Giovanni Reyna

Doubtful: Donyell Malen, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv

The visitors have named a squad consisting of only Ukrainian players for the friendly games. There are no reported injuries for the Bilo-syni.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XIs

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz (GK); Felix Passlack, Tom Rothe, Lion Semić, Marin Pongracic; Antonios Papadopoulos, Jude Bellingham; Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens; Youssoufa Moukoko

Dynamo Kyiv (4-3-3): Heorhiy Bushchan (GK); Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavayev, Denys Popov, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Vitaliy Buyalskyi; Artem Besyedin, Denys Antyukh, Viktor Tsyhankov

Borussia Dortmund vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

The hosts are comfortably placed second in the Bundesliga standings and will mostly field a young, second-fiddle squad here. Dynamo Kyiv have been traveling a lot for the friendly games and that might impact their preparations for the game.

Dynamo Kyiv are expected to play with passion in this game and if the German side decide to rest their key players for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture, they will be able to hold their own.

We expect both sides to enjoy a solid outing here and the game will likely end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv.

