Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Ruhr Valley giants were held to a 3-3 draw by VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 24 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's seven victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won a total of 48 games against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - their best record against any team in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have won 10 of their last 11 games at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 2021.

Borussia Dortmund have won each of their last eight home games in the Bundesliga and have picked up 34 points at home - the best such record in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last seven games in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts are only two points behind league-leaders Bayern Munich at the moment and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pack a punch on their day but are not at their best at the moment. Borussia Dortmund are currently in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes