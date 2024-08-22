Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Bundesliga kicks off its 2024-25 campaign with a round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an intriguing clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to get their season off to a winning start.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side eased past Eintracht Braunschweig by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund finished in fifth place in the league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts eased past Aston Villa by a 2-0 scoreline to conclude their preseason and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 26 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's seven victories.

Borussia Dortmund have secured 50 victories against Eintracht Frankfurt in the history of the Bundesliga - more than they have achieved against any other team in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have won their opening game in each of the last nine editions of the Bundesliga - an active record in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund finished in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings last season - the first time since Jurgen Klopp's departure that they have finished outside the top four in the league table.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive squad at their disposal but flattered to deceive on the domestic front last season. Star players Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have improved in recent months but will face a tough test on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Adeyemi to score - Yes

