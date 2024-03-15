Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Borussia Dortmund will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are playing well at the moment and remain hopeful of securing a return to the UEFA Champions League group stages. They beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in their last league outing, with Donyell Malen and Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho getting on the scoresheet before clinching a 3-1 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund sit fourth in the league table with 47 points from 25 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt have had their struggles of late but continue their push for continental football. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over nine-man Hoffenheim last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet to help overturn an early deficit.

The visitors sit two places behind their weekend opponents with 40 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 107 meetings between Dortmund and Frankfurt. The hosts have won 53 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times.

There have been 21 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 3-3.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Dortmund have conceded 31 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bayern Munich (29) and Bayer Leverkusen (16) have conceded fewer.

Four of the Eagles' five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Dortmund are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just once since mid-December. They have won three of their last four home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Frankfurt are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their six games prior. They have won just one of their last five away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)