Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to close the gap on the Bundesliga's top four when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

In what's been a torrid campaign for them, Der BVB have played catch up in the race for Champions League qualification for most of their season.

With just 13 wins from 26 games and nine defeats, they're currently fifth after some improved results in recent weeks. They now trail fourth-placed Frankfurt by just four points.

Erling Haaland has been their chief driving force once again. He has netted 21 times in the league, the most after only Robert Lewandowski, accouting for 39% of his side's total goals.

He'll be the key to Dortmund's fortunes again on Saturday but Frankfurt aren't so easy to beat.

They've lost only thrice in the league so far, the joint-lowest in the division alongside Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Wolfsburg.

The Eagles have taken points off the aforementioned three rivals, as well as Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. Those results have earned Frankfurt the 'giant killers' tag.

While Dortmund have Erling Haaland, Eintracht Frankfurt have Andre Silva, who's registered just as many goals, so their battle will be worth looking forward to.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head

In 39 games, Die Borussen have a significant advantage with 21 wins, whilst losing to Frankfurt on only six occasions. Borussia's last loss in this fixture came way back in November 2014 when Jurgen Klopp was in charge.

🎙 Adi Hütter's pre-match presser:



“We’ve got a real opportunity to keep some distance between ourselves and our opponents. It always depends on how the match plays out. The fact is, whatever happens, we’ll still be fourth after the match. The pressure is on BVB."#BVBSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/dna3SBMAv5 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) April 1, 2021

The first leg of their clash this season saw the sides share the spoils. Frankfurt's last visit to Westfalonstadion ended in them being thrashed 4-0.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The biggest miss for the home side will be talismanic winger Jadon Sancho, who isn't slated to return from his thigh injury before mid-April.

Young forward Youssoufa Moukoko is also injured, while Marcel Schmelzer will be out until the end of this month.

However, it's unlikely that Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou will feature again this season. Witsel sustained a tendon rupture and Zagadou had knee surgery.

However, in a boost for coach Terzin, Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro have returned to training and might feature this weekend.

Injured: Jadon Sancho, Youssoufa Moukoko, Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel, and Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🎙 Edin Terzic:



“Marco Reus and Rapha Guerreiro have trained well. We assume that they will both be options for the weekend. Mateu Morey could be ready as well." pic.twitter.com/t0I7eJEu4E — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 1, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt

The visitors have a number of casualties. Martin Hinteregger will remain out with a thigh injury for a few more weeks. Meanwhile, Ragnar Ache, Jabez Makanda and Almamy Toure have all been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Veteran defender Makoto Hasebe has been suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card in the draw against Leipzig.

Injured: Martin Hinteregger, Ragnar Ache, Jabez Makanda, and Almamy Toure

Suspended: Makoto Hasebe

Unavailable: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-2-1): Marwin Hitz; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud; Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard; Erling Haaland.

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta, Evan N'Dicka; Steven Zuber, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Amin Younes, Daichi Kamada; Andre Silva.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

An enticing game is on the cards with both sides looking capable of causing problems for the other.

However, given Dortmund are so close to the Champions League spots and Frankfurt have looked shaky lately. We expect Borussia Dortmund to secure a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt