Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Preview

FC Augsburg are in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The hosts stunned PSG with a 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 16 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's three victories.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last two matches in the Bundesliga but have won two games against Atletico Madrid and PSG in the UEFA Champions League during this period.

Borussia Dortmund have found the back of the net in each of their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous failure in this regard coming in a 1-0 defeat against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last month.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last six matches against FC Augsburg in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in the Bundesliga in September 2020.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have come into their own over the past month and will be intent on improving their recent record on the domestic front. The likes of Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho can be lethal on their day and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture.

FC Augsburg can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record at the Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes