Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1st 2023

Seeking their first win of the 2023-24 German Bundesliga campaign, FC Heidenheim take a trip to the Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Terzic’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in 18 consecutive matches across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Borussia Dortmund's early struggles in the Bundesliga continued last Saturday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Bochum.

Prior to that, Edin Terzic’s men needed an 88th-minute effort from Donny Mallen to scrap a 1-0 victory over Koln in the league opener on August 19.

However, with last weekend’s result, Dortmund have now gone 18 straight matches without defeat, stretching back to a 2-0 loss against Leipzig on April 5.

Newly-promoted Heidenheim failed to get up and running in the top flight as they fell to a narrow 3-2 loss against Hoffenheim last Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena in their Bundesliga curtain-raiser on August 19.

Heidenheim have now failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat for the first time since October 2021.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim, with Der BVB claiming a 4-3 friendly victory when the sides first met in July 2014.

Dortmund are on a run of 18 consecutive matches without defeat, picking up 13 wins and five draws since April’s defeat to Leipzig in the DFB Pokal quarter-finals.

Heidenheim are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw since the start of August.

Terzic’s men have won all but one of their 12 competitive home games since the turn of the year, with a 2-2 draw against Mainz on May 27 being the exception.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will be licking their lips as they take on a Heidenheim side who have struggled to find their footing in the top flight.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we predict Terzic’s men will pick up a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Heidenheim

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the visitors’ last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Borussia Dortmund’s last 10 outings)