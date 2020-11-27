Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host FC Koln in a Bundesliga match at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday evening, as they look to keep pace with league leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have bounced back really well from the loss to Bayern Munich before the international break with two convincing wins to follow that up.

They beat Hertha Berlin 5-2 in the Bundesliga last weekend, before a 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

"It's 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙧 of the best, he's made them pay!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJvhydnn7O — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 26, 2020

Koln are yet to win a Bundesliga game this season, with just three draws from their eight games so far.

They are in 17th spot in the Bundesliga table, with only Schalke 04 below them in the standings. Koln lost 2-1 to Union Berlin in Bundesliga action last weekend.

🎙 Lucien Favre:



“Their record doesn’t mean much to me. Among other things, Köln only lost 2-1 at home to Bayern. Each of their last few games have been close.” pic.twitter.com/o6BQfWiPnE — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 26, 2020

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have won 16 of the last 27 games that they have played against Koln, losing only four games in that period.

Borussia Dortmund beat Koln in both Bundesliga matches last season. They won 2-1 away from home and earned a 5-1 victory in Dortmund courtesy of an Erling Braut Haaland brace.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-L-W-W

FC Koln form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln Team News

Borussia Dortmund have both Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marcel Schmelzer injured. Reinier has tested positive for COVID-19, and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadu, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Reinier

Jonas Hector and Anthony Modeste will be on the sidelines for this game, while Florian Kainz is a long-term absentee.

Injured: Jonas Hector, Anthony Modeste, Florian Kainz

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln Predicted XIs

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

Koln Predicted XI (4-5-1): Timo Horn; Marius Wolf, Jorge Mere, Rafel Czichos, Noah Katterbach; Dominick Drexler, Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Jakobs; Sebastian Andersson

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln Prediction

Given the recent form that these two sides have displayed, only one winner is likely to emerge in this game.

With the likes of striker Erling Haaland in incredible attacking form, Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre will be confident of his side getting the three points from this game against struggling Koln.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 FC Koln