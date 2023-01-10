Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2023

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday in a friendly game at the Ciudad Deportiva La Dama de Noche.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach in the league. Goals from midfielder Jonas Hofmann, Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini, French forward Marcus Thuram and young midfielder Kouadio Kone secured the win for Borussia Monchengladbach. First-half goals from Germany internationals Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck proved to be mere consolations for Borussia Dortmund.

Fortuna Dusseldorf, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Dirk Schuster's Kaiserslautern in the league. Goals from defender Kevin Kraus and midfielder Philipp Klement sealed the deal for Kaiserslautern. Polish full-back Michal Karbownik scored the goal for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won seven games, lost one and drawn two.

Young striker Youssoufa Moukoko has scored six goals in the league for Borussia Dortmund.

German forward Julian Brandt has six goal contributions in the league for Borussia Dortmund.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has five goal contributions in the league for Borussia Dortmund.

Polish striker Dawid Kownacki has 12 goal contributions in the 2. Bundesliga for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are currently 6th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are five points behind 2nd-placed Freiburg, and manager Edin Terzic is under immense pressure to get things right during the second-half of the season.

Sacking Marco Rose and appointing Terzic was seen as a sensible decision, given Terzic's successful stint as interim manager of the club. However, the former West Ham United assistant has struggled to get his side going. The departure of Erling Haaland has obviously been a huge factor, but Borussia Dortmund are not the 6th best side in the league by any standards.

Fortuna Dusseldorf, on the other hand, are 7th in the 2. Bundesliga. Keen Premier League fans will recognise Michal Karbownik, who is at the club on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. They have some other recognisable names as well; midfielder Jorrit Hendrix is a Netherlands international who represented the likes of PSV Eindhoven, while midfielder Ao Tanaka was named in Japan's World Cup squad.

Borussia Dortmund to win here.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet- yes

