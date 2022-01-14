Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Freiburg on Friday at the Westfalenstadion in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. Second-half goals from Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard, young English midfielder Jude Bellingham and Germany international Mahmoud Dahoud sealed the deal for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund.

A first-half brace from Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borre proved to be a mere consolation for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Freiburg, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld in the league. Goals from midfielder Janik Haberer and young South Korean attacker Jeong Woo-yeong for Freiburg was canceled out by goals from Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa and French forward Bryan Lasme for Arminia Bielefeld.

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Freiburg beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Goals from Italy international Vincenzo Grifo and Hungarian winger Roland Sallai ensured victory for Freiburg. A second-half own goal from young midfielder Yannik Keitel proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-L

Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-L-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey and American midfielder Giovanni Reyna.

There are doubts over the availability of Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro, Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki, French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and winger Marius Wolf.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Giovanni Reyna

Doubtful: Roman Burki, Manuel Akanji, Marius Wolf, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerriero, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Meanwhile, Freiburg could be without Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, star centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, midfielder Yannik Keitel and French defender Kiliann Sildillia. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Christian Streich is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kiliann Sildillia, Nico Schlotterbeck, Yannik Keitel, Mark Flekken

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic, Nico Schulz, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland, Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow Congratulations to Erling Haaland on being named as the 'Norwegian Footballer of the Year' for the second consecutive season! Congratulations to Erling Haaland on being named as the 'Norwegian Footballer of the Year' for the second consecutive season! 🇳🇴👏 https://t.co/swr7GUgNx7

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benjamin Uphoff, Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Roland Sallai, Jeong Woo-yeong, Vincenzo Grifo, Ermedin Demirovic

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are currently 2nd in the league, although their inconsistent form this season has been criticised. They are six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, and have won two of their last five league games.

Freiburg, on the other hand, have excelled. They are 4th in the league, and praise has been aimed towards manager Christian Streich, who has been the manager of the club since 2011. Freiburg have produced some interesting footballers in recent seasons, and centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck looks set to become the next big export, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Newcastle United linked with the German.

Borussia Dortmund, on paper, have enough to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Freiburg

Edited by Abhinav Anand