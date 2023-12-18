Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as FSV Mainz lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Heidenheim over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by FC Augsburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 20 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's six victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won only one of their last six matches away from home in the Bundesliga and have conceded a total of 10 goals in these matches.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-1 scoreline away from home against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League last month.

FSV Mainz are also winless in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-0 scoreline against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last month.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in need of an immediate resurgence on the domestic front. The likes of Julian Brandt and Niclas Fullkrug can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

FSV Mainz are also struggling in the Bundesliga at the moment and cannot afford to slip up this week. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 FSV Mainz

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes