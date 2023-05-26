Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with FSV Mainz at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been exceptional so far this season. The hosts eased past FC Augsburg by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FSV Mainz, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 20 of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's six victories.

FSV Mainz have lost only two of their last five matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and have been the second-most successful team against them in the competition since 2017.

Borussia Dortmund have become the first team in the Bundesliga to move to the top of the table on the last matchday since VfB Stuttgart achieved the feat in 2007.

A victory in this fixture could see Borussia Dortmund winning their ninth Bundesliga title and their first since the 2011-12 campaign.

FSV Mainz have suffered four consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga for the first time under Bo Svensson - their worst run in the competition since 2020.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are within touching distance of the Bundesliga title and cannot afford to slip up this weekend. The likes of Sebastien Haller and Jude Bellingham have stepped up this season and will look to take their team across the finish line this weekend.

FSV Mainz can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 FSV Mainz

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastien Haller to score - Yes

