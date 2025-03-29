Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 19 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's seven victories.

FSV Mainz are unbeaten in their last four matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since a run of four games between 2005 and 2010.

FSV Mainz are third in the league table with 45 points from 26 games and have never been in the top three of a Bundesliga campaign this late into their campaign.

With only six points from his first six matches in charge of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Niko Kovac has made the worst start by any manager of the club since 2007.

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to make their mark in the Bundesliga and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The hosts have a poor recent record against FSV Mainz and have a point to prove this weekend.

FSV Mainz have consistently punched above their weight this season and will look to pull off another upset on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 FSV Mainz

Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

