Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Greuther Furth at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Thomas Reis' Bochum in the league. A first-half penalty from former Queens Park Rangers striker Sebastian Polter for Bochum was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Germany international Julian Brandt for Borussia Dortmund.

Greuther Furth, on the other hand, beat Urs Fischer's Union Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga. A second-half goal from Norwegian forward Havard Nielsen sealed the deal for Stefan Leitl's Greuther Furth.

Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won all four games.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, with Borussia Dortmund beating Union Berlin 2-1. Goals from Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel and forward Marco Reus secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Midfielder Sebastian Ernst scored the sole goal for Greuther Furth.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-W-L

Greuther Furth form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-L-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko, Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji and United States of America international Giovanni Reyna.

There are doubts over the availability of Dutch forward Donyell Malen, Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro, Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Injured: Giovanni Reyna, Manuel Akanji, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Roman Burki, Marcel Schmelzer, Donyell Malen, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Meanwhile, Greuther Furth manager Stefan Leitl will be unable to call upon the services of forward Jessic Ngankam, attacker Robin Kehr, Dutch centre-back Justin Hoogma and goalkeeper Marius Funk. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Gideon Jung and Dutch left-back Nick Viergever.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Justin Hoogma, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: Nick Viergever, Gideon Jung

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic, Nico Schulz, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow Rare photos of long haired Haaland - RT for good luck Rare photos of long haired Haaland - RT for good luck https://t.co/mzAJHCZzNS

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert, Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Jetro Willems, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman, Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama, Havard Nielsen

Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are 2nd in the league, six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. The season so far has been a disappointing one for the club, with inconsistent results and consistent injury issues to key players not helping Marco Rose's cause.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ralf Rangnick has identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets to help improve Man United's midfield, sources have told ESPN. Ralf Rangnick has identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets to help improve Man United's midfield, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/kDQ0VNchuq

Greuther Furth, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table. They are 13 points behind 15th-placed Stuttgart, and relegation already looks certain. The win against Union Berlin, however, could potentially mark a turning point. Having said that, Greuther Furth would need a miracle to stay in the top-flight next season.

Borussia Dortmund for the win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Greuther Furth

