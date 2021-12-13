Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Greuther Furth at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Thomas Reis' Bochum in the league. A first-half penalty from former Queens Park Rangers striker Sebastian Polter for Bochum was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Germany international Julian Brandt for Borussia Dortmund.
Greuther Furth, on the other hand, beat Urs Fischer's Union Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga. A second-half goal from Norwegian forward Havard Nielsen sealed the deal for Stefan Leitl's Greuther Furth.
Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head
In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won all four games.
The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, with Borussia Dortmund beating Union Berlin 2-1. Goals from Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel and forward Marco Reus secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Midfielder Sebastian Ernst scored the sole goal for Greuther Furth.
Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-W-L
Greuther Furth form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-L-L
Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Team News
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko, Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji and United States of America international Giovanni Reyna.
There are doubts over the availability of Dutch forward Donyell Malen, Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro, Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki and veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer.
Injured: Giovanni Reyna, Manuel Akanji, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey
Doubtful: Roman Burki, Marcel Schmelzer, Donyell Malen, Raphael Guerreiro
Suspended: None
Union Berlin
Meanwhile, Greuther Furth manager Stefan Leitl will be unable to call upon the services of forward Jessic Ngankam, attacker Robin Kehr, Dutch centre-back Justin Hoogma and goalkeeper Marius Funk. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Gideon Jung and Dutch left-back Nick Viergever.
Injured: Robin Kehr, Justin Hoogma, Marius Funk, Jessic Ngankam
Doubtful: Nick Viergever, Gideon Jung
Suspended: None
Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI
Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic, Nico Schulz, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland
Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert, Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Jetro Willems, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman, Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama, Havard Nielsen
Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth Prediction
Borussia Dortmund are 2nd in the league, six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. The season so far has been a disappointing one for the club, with inconsistent results and consistent injury issues to key players not helping Marco Rose's cause.
Greuther Furth, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table. They are 13 points behind 15th-placed Stuttgart, and relegation already looks certain. The win against Union Berlin, however, could potentially mark a turning point. Having said that, Greuther Furth would need a miracle to stay in the top-flight next season.
Borussia Dortmund for the win.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Greuther Furth