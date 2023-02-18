Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Borussia Dortmund will entertain Hertha Berlin at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts are third in the standings with 40 points, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by three points. Hertha, meanwhile, are third from the bottom with 17 points after 20 games.

Dortmund have a 100% record across ompetitions in 2023. They're coming off a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen in the league, thanks to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt's strikes. BvB beat Chelsea 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek

Hertha, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the year after four league defeats, beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 at home. Jessic Ngankam, Marton Dardai, Derry Scherhant and Dodi Lukebakio scored for the capital club.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 78 times across competitions since 1957. As expected, the hosts have been the better side, leading 40-20.

Their last eight meetings have produced conclusive results, with seven wins for BvB and one for Hertha.

Dortmund have won eight of their last ten Bundesliga games, while Hertha have three in the same period.

The hosts have lost just once at home in the Bundesliga this season, while Hertha have triumphed once on their travels.

Dortmund have won their last four Bundesliga games at home, scoring 17 goals. Hertha have lost their last five away games, scoring just four times.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five league meetings at home against Hertha, keeping three clean sheets.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

BvB have scored in all their league games at home this season. They have scored at least four goals in three of their last four home games, and the trend could continue.

Meanwhile, Hertha have failed to score in three of their last four league games and have lost their last five away outings, conceding at least thrice in three games.

Dortmund came out victorious in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Considering their recent imperious form, they should eke out a comfortable win to complete a league double.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score or assist any time - Yes

