Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, as Edin Terzic's side continue their march towards the top four.

Borussia Dortmund will be buoyed by their qualification to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals following their 2-2 draw against Sevilla in midweek.

Terzic will know that his side have an easy run of fixtures coming up and will hope to take maximum points from each of them.

Dortmund are currently sixth in the Bundesliga, with a win on Saturday potentially taking them within one point of Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, have had a terrible season so far. Pal Dardai's side are currently 17th in the Bundesliga, following their 2-1 win against Augsburg last week.

Dardai will know that if results do not go his way on Saturday, his side could end the weekend down in 19th place.

🎙️ Edin #Terzic zum kommenden Gegner: "Hertha macht es gut in den letzten Wochen, sie waren oft dran, auch gegen die Bayern. Ein guter Kader, ein Trainer der die Mannschaft sehr gut kennt. Physis im Sturm, Kreativität im Zentrum. Wir müssen unsere Leistung bringen!"#BVBBSC pic.twitter.com/uPNNaPJwO6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 11, 2021

Borussia Dortmund will take on a struggling Hertha Berlin side on Saturday, and nothing short of a win will be acceptable for Terzic's team.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have dominated recent meetings between the two sides. BVB are undefeated in their last five clashes against Hertha Berlin, winning the last four consecutively.

Terzic's side put Berlin to the sword with a 5-2 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Borussia Dortmund will miss Jadon Sancho on Saturday

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic will be without a host of first-team players for Herth Berlin's visit on Saturday. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Gurreiro will miss out through injury, while Giovanni Reyna and Manuel Akanji are also doubts for the game.

Axel Witsel is still not available for selection as he is recovering from an Achilles injury he picked up earlier this year.

Injured: Jadon Sancho, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna, Manuel Akanji

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Pal Dardai will also be without a number of key players for the match on Saturday. Dedryck Boyata and Matheus Cunha have not been passed fit for the game.

Meanwhile, January signings Nemanja Radonjic and Sami Khedira are also out with injuries.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Matheus Cunha, Nemanja Radonjic, Sami Khedira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Marwin Hitz; Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier; Jude Bellingham, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud; Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Erling Haaland

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Runer Jarstein; Marton Dardai, Niklas Stark, Lukas Klunter; Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Tousart, Deyovaisio Zeefuik; Vladimir Darida; Krzysztof Piatek, Dodi Lukebakio

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Borussia Dortmund should dominate a poor Hertha Berlin side on Saturday.

We predict Terzic's men will come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Hertha Berlin