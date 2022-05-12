Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Hertha Berlin at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Stefan Leitl's Greuther Furth in the league. A brace from former Bayer Leverkusen forward and Germany international Julian Brandt and a goal from right-back Felix Passlack sealed the deal for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund. Young attacker Jessic Ngankam scored the consolation goal for Greuther Furth.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Bo Svensson's Mainz in the league. Goals from Swiss right-back Silvan Widmer and centre-back Stefan Bell secured the win for Mainz. Attacker Davie Selke scored the consolation goal for Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2. A goal from Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil and a second-half brace from forward Marco Richter ensured victory for Hertha Berlin. Goals from attacker Julian Brandt and striker Steffen Tigges proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-W-W

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, American midfielder Giovanni Reyna and striker Steffen Tigges. There are doubts over the availability of Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, veteran centre-back Mats Hummels, Dutch attacker Donyell Malen and experienced left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Injured: Mahmoud Dahoud, Mateu Morey, Giovanni Reyna, Steffen Tigges

Doubtful: Donyell Malen, Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin will be without goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, veteran Norwegian goalkeeper Rune Jarstein and young French attacker Kelian Nsona. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Marvin Plattenhardt and Montenegrin striker Stevan Jovetic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Felix Magath is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kelian Nsona, Rune Jarstein, Alexander Schwolow

Doubtful: Stevan Jovetic, Marvin Plattenhardt

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marwin Hitz, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Felix Passlack, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Manchester City announce they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland OFFICIAL: Manchester City announce they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland 🌟 https://t.co/OOwqXMUYyT

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcel Lotka, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Vladimir Darida, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Myziane Maolida, Davie Selke

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

A summer of upheaval awaits Borussia Dortmund. The game against Hertha Berlin will be star striker Erling Braut Haaland's last for the club, with the Norwegian superstar set to join Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund have not been inactive though. They have already signed centre-backs Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck, as well as talented attacker Karim Adeyemi, for a combined fee of £45 million. More recruitment is expected, while English midfielder Jude Bellingham could also depart the club.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester City announcement, Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg 62 minutes after the Erling HaalandManchester City announcement, Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg 62 minutes after the Erling Haaland ➡️ Manchester City announcement, Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg ⚡ https://t.co/FtlvImPvFO

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, three points ahead of 16th-placed Stuttgart. The threat of relegation still looms large over the club, and recent form, combined with their final game against Borussia Dortmund, does not inspire confidence.

Borussia Dortmund to win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin

