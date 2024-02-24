Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Borussia Dortmund welcome Hoffenheim to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, recording four wins in seven games. BvB were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga last week.

Niclas Füllkrug gave Dortmund an eighth-minute lead, and Yannick Gerhardt, who came off the bench after the break, equalised for Wolfsburg.

They drew 1-1 with PSV in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek. Donyell Malen scored against his former club in the 24th minute, but Luuk de Jong equalised for PSV from the spot in the 54th minute.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, are eight games without a win in the league in 2024. After three consecutive draws, they lost 1-0 at home to Union Berlin last week, their first home loss since November.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 34 times across competitions, with all but three meetings coming in the Bundesliga. BvB lead 17-7.

Dortmund have secured league doubles in the previous two Bundesliga campaigns against Hoffenheim. They won 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

They last met in the DFB-Pokal second round in November, with Dortmund winning 1-0 at home.

Hoffenheim have conceded three goals in four of their last eight Bundesliga games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Prediction

BvB are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning four. They have kept clean sheets in three of their seven games in 2024 and have just one loss in 12 home meetings against Hoffenheim.

Gregor Kobel is the latest name on the treatment table for BvB, following an injury ahead of their UEFA Champions League meeting with PSV.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have been in poor form, with just one win in 13 league outings. They have lost four of their last six Bundesliga away games, conceding 15 goals.

They have a lengthy absentee list for the trip to North Rhine-Westphalia. Stanley Nsoki will miss out due to suspension.

Considering that Dortmund's dominance against Hoffenheim, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Fullkrug to score or assist any time - Yes