Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim return to action in the second round of the DFB-Pokal when they go head-to-head at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (November 1).

Dortmund were denied a fourth win on the bounce on Sunday, as they could only salvage a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park.

However, Edin Terzic’s men are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning five, since a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on September 19.

Dortmund will now look to find their feet as they return to the DFB Pokal, where they kicked off their campaign with a 6-1 first-round win over Schott Mainz on August 12.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, made it six wins in their opening six away games this season, edging out Stuttgart 3-2 at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men have won six of their nine Bundesliga games to collect 18 points and sit sixth in the standings. Hoffenheim will look to pick up where they left off in the DFB Pokal first round, where they cruised to a 4-1 win over Lubeck in August.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins aand seven defeats in the last 34 meetings, Dortmund boast a superior record in the fixture.

Dortmund are on a seven-game unbeaten streak against Hoffenheim, winning six - including the last five - since a 4-0 loss in June 2020.

BvB boasts a 100% away record this season, winning their opening six games on the road across competitions.

Dortmund are unbeaten at home since the turn of the year, winning 14 of 17 games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Hoffenheim have been outstanding on the road this season, so expect them to take the fight to Dortmun. However, Terzic’s side have made the Signal Iduna Park a fortress this year, so BvB should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in nine of Hoffenheim’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Dortmund (Terzic’s men have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)