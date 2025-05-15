Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Borussia Dortmund will host Holstein Kiel at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side are currently in brilliant form under new boss Niko Kovac and could potentially secure Champions League football on the closing day as they sit just one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

They picked up an impressive 4-2 away win over Bayer Leverkusen in their last match, featuring goals from four different players, including team top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who registered his eighth goal in five games. BVB have all but confirmed a spot in the Europa League next season but will be targeting maximum points this weekend, as that will secure them a top-four finish, provided Freiburg fail to win elsewhere.

Holstein Kiel, meanwhile, endured a difficult debut season in the Bundesliga and have now been relegated back to the second tier. Their fate was sealed last weekend as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Freiburg, taking the lead midway through the first half before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points.

The visitors have nothing to play for on Saturday and will only be looking to close the season on a positive note.

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between the two teams, with the hosts winning two of those games and the visitors winning the other.

Kiel picked up a shock 4-2 victory when the two teams faced off earlier in the campaign.

Die Borussen are the third-highest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with a goal tally of 68.

Die Storche have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this term, with a goal concession tally of 77.

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Dortmund have won their last five games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last seven league outings. They have won their last four home games and will head into the weekend clash as overwhelming favorites.

Kiel's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories, and they will be keen to put out a response here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Holstein Kiel

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

