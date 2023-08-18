Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Koln at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 6-1 win over Schott Mainz in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. A brace from striker Sebastien Haller and goals from midfielder Julian Brandt, Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, Dutch attacker Donyell Malen and striker Youssoufa Moukoko sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

Koln, on the other hand, beat Osnabruck 3-1 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Goals from right-back Benno Schmitz, Armenian striker Sargis Adamyan and centre-back Julian Chabot secured the win for Koln.

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won 13 games, lost four and drawn six.

Dutch attacker Donyell Malen managed 14 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Midfielder Julian Brandt managed 17 goal contributions in 29 league starts for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz managed 16 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Koln last season.

Striker Steffen Tigges managed seven goal contributions in 17 league starts for Koln last season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Prediction

Borussia Dortmund, as is the case almost every transfer window, have sold or let go of some of their key personnel. The big sale was that of English midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Real Madrid signing him for €103 million. They also let go of Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro and midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

The club have signed midfielder Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg for €30 million, while Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has moved to the club from Bayern Munich as well. There may be a few more incomings, with Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap linked as well.

Koln, on the other hand, have signed centre-back Julian Chabot on a permanent deal, while players like Danish midfielder Jacob Steen Christensen, Kosovan left-back Leart Paqarada and goalkeeper Philipp Pentke have all joined on free transfers.

Koln finished 11th last season, and will hope to better their league standing this time around. Florian Kainz's performances could prove to be crucial for them; the 30-year old enjoyed a good season last time around.

Borussia Dortmund should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Koln

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet- yes