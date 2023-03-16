Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Koln to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts took a hit in their title charge as they were held to a 2-2 draw by local rivals Schalke last week. Following that defeat, they saw their eight-game winning run in the Bundesliga come to an end. Bayern Munich recorded a win in their league game against Augsburg and opened up a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Raphaël Guerreiro were on the scoresheet for Dortmund against Schalke, but they saw their goals being canceled out by Marius Bülter and Kenan Karaman respectively.

Koln are winless in their last four league outings and suffered a 2-0 home defeat against VfL Bochum last time around. They have failed to score in their last four games and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two western German rivals have squared off 125 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1950. The hosts have been the superior team in these games with 50 wins to their name. Koln are not far behind with 41 wins while 34 games have ended in draws.

Borussia Dortmund are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 home matches against FC Koln in all competitions.

Koln recorded a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture in October, which was their first win against Dortmund since 2020.

Borussia Dortmund have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 Bundesliga matches. Koln, meanwhile, have failed to score in six of their last seven games.

Borussia Dortmund have scored five goals in two of their last four home meetings against Koln, who have failed to score in two games in that period.

Dortmund have won their last six home games in the Bundesliga, scoring at least four goals in four games in that period.

Koln have struggled in their travels this season, picking up just one win in the Bundesliga. They have scored just one goal in their last seven away games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben dropped points for the first time in the Bundesliga last week and will be looking to return to winning ways. Having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, they can focus on keeping the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the standings.

Koln kicked off 2023 with a five-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga but have lost steam since. They have failed to score in their last four games and are likely to struggle to find the back of the net in this match as well.

Considering Dortmund's solid home form and Koln's poor outings in recent games, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Koln

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphaël Guerreiro to score or assist any time - Yes

