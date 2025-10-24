Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Koln to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Dortmund have four wins from seven games, and have a three-point lead over the fourth-placed visitors.

Ad

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and suffered their first loss of the league campaign last week as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich. They bounced back with a 4-2 away win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Felix Nmecha bagged a brace, while Ramy Bensebaini and Fábio Silva scored in the second half.

Die Geißböcke are unbeaten in their last two league games, and were held to a 1-1 draw by Augsburg. Substitute Said El Mala equalized for them in the 76th minute after Fabian Rieder gave Augsburg the lead in the 54th minute.

Ad

Trending

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 128 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 53 wins. The Billy Goats have 41 wins, and 34 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 league campaign and Dortmund secured a league double, with a 5-0 aggregate score.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding six goals.

Koln have won just one of their last seven meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three.

Dortmund have won three of their four home games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last four league games.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben have scored one goal apiece in their last two games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have won five of their last six home games in this fixture, and they have scored at least five goals in three games in that period.

Emre Can and Julian Duranville will miss this match, while Serhou Guirassy is a major doubt for Niko Kovač.

Ad

The Billy Goats have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last five games, while suffering two defeats. Two of their three wins in the league this season have been registered on their travels, and they have also kept clean sheets in the two wins.

Rav van den Berg, Jan Thielmann, and Luca Kilian will likely miss the trip to North Rhine-Westphalia.

The hosts have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Koln

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More