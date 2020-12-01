Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host Lazio in a UEFA Champions League matchday five clash at the Signal Iduna Park, with the winner sure to qualify from Group F.

Just one point separates Borussia Dortmund and Lazio after four games of group stage action. After losing their first game against Lazio, Borussia Dortmund have won three games in a row, including two against Club Brugge.

However, on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund suffered a setback in the Bundesliga, as they looked flat and insipid in a 2-1 loss to FC Koln. Ellyes Skhiri put Koln 2-0 up before Thorgan Hazard pulled a goal back for Borussia Dortmund, but it was not enough.

Lazio are also coming off a home loss in Serie A. The team from the Italian capital lost 3-1 to Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico. They were 3-0 down before Ciro Immobile pulled a goal back through a penalty.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Before this season, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio had never faced each other in a competitive match.

In the reverse fixture at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, Lazio beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in a game where they dominated from start to finish. Lucien Favre will be keen for that head-to-head record to be drawn level on Wednesday night.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Lazio form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio Team News

Marcelo Schmelzer is a long-term absentee for Borussia Dortmund, and the left-back remains unavailable. In addition, Reinier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Reinier

Luiz Felipe and Vedat Muriqi are ruled out for the Italian club, with the former nursing an ankle problem at the moment.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Vedat Muriqi

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio Predicted XIs

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Mohamed Dahoud; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Braut Haaland

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi; Manuel Lazzari, Marco Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Borussia Dortmund vs Lazio Prediction

Dortmund are in slightly better recent form than Lazio, who are struggling in ninth place in Serie A. We are predicting a narrow Dortmund win, which would guarantee Favre's side a path into the knockout stages of the competition.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Lazio