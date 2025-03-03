Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2025

Borussia Dortmund will invite Lille to Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. The visitors booked a direct berth in the round of 16 while Dortmund defeated Sporting 3-0 in the knockout phase playoffs.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two consecutive wins. They met FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga last week and registered a 2-0 away win, keeping their third successive clean sheet. After a goalless first half, Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi scored eight minutes apart after the break.

Les Dogues saw their winning streak end after two games last week, as they suffered a 4-1 away loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1. They conceded four times in the first half and Jonathan David scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met twice thus far, with those meetings taking place in the erstwhile UEFA Cup in the 2001-02 campaign. Both games ended in draws, and Dortmund progressed to the next round on away goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across all competitions.

The visitors have registered two wins in their six away games in 2025, with one registered on penalties.

Borussia Dortmund have suffered just one loss in their last 16 home games in the Champions League.

Lille have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in the Champions League.

Dortmund have lost two of their 15 home meetings against French teams across all competitions.

The hosts had the second-best goalscoring record in the league phase of the competition, scoring 22 goals, with only Barcelona (28) scoring more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Prediction

Die Borussen have seen an upturn in form, recording two consecutive wins while keeping clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last five home games across all competitions.

Niko Kovač has an almost full-strength squad for this match as Felix Nmecha is the only confirmed absentee with a knee injury. Julian Ryerson has recovered from a flu and is likely to start from the bench. Carney Chukwuemeka has a thigh issue and is a doubt.

Les Lillois have lost three of their last four away games, conceding eight goals and will look to improve upon that record. They have won five of their last seven games in the Champions League, scoring 17 goals and will aim to build on that form.

Edon Zhegrova, Tiago Santos, and Samuel Umtiti are sidelined with injuries while Gabriel Gudmundsson and Osame Sahraoui were also absent from training. Jonathan David scored after coming off the bench last week and should return to the starting XI.

Dortmund have a good home record in the Champions League and, considering their record against French teams, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Lille

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

