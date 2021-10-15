Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund will host Mainz on Saturday in what could be an entertaining game.

Marco Rose’s side headed into the international break in good form, and will hope to continue their impressive run in the coming weeks.

Borussia Dortmund have some winnable fixtures in the next few weeks and will have the chance to push the two teams above them in the league table.

Mainz, on the other hand, find themselves ninth in the league table. Bo Svensson’s side have done well against the bigger teams this season, as they beat RB Leipzig and narrowly lost against Bayer Leverkusen.

Mainz 05 English @Mainz05en #BVBM05 💬 Bo Svensson on Marco Rose: "We exchanged a few texts and had a couple of calls. We get along really well and there's a lot of mutual respect. We've known each other for a long time and I am really looking forward to seeing him again on Saturday." #Mainz05 💬 Bo Svensson on Marco Rose: "We exchanged a few texts and had a couple of calls. We get along really well and there's a lot of mutual respect. We've known each other for a long time and I am really looking forward to seeing him again on Saturday." #Mainz05 #BVBM05 https://t.co/EJRV2OnGtN

A clash against Dortmund will once again provide them with the opportunity to see how well they can do against a better team.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Head-to-head

The two sides have squared off 30 times, and Borussia Dortmund have had the upper hand on 17 occasions. Mainz have won this fixture just five times, while eight games between the two have ended all square.

Dortmund won the last game between the two sides.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Mainz form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Mahmoud Dahoud, Erling Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Youssoufa Moukoko and Raphael Guerreiro are expected to miss out due to injuries. Dan-Axel Zagadou is back in training, but the game might come too soon for him.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 🎙 Marco Rose:“Mo Dahoud will not be ready, Thomas Meunier still has problems with his toe. Manu Akanji trained yesterday, and looked good for Saturday. Thorgan Hazard got in yesterday, we have to wait for more feedback." 🎙 Marco Rose:“Mo Dahoud will not be ready, Thomas Meunier still has problems with his toe. Manu Akanji trained yesterday, and looked good for Saturday. Thorgan Hazard got in yesterday, we have to wait for more feedback."

Injured: Mahmoud Dahoud, Erling Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Youssoufa Moukoko, Raphael Guerreiro

Doubtful: Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Mainz

Mainz will be without their Dutch centre-back Jeremiah St. Juste for the clash. Alexander Hack is likely to miss out, while Adam Szalai is still recovering from knee surgery. Aaron Martin is also doubtful.

Dominik Kohr is suspended.

Injured: Adam Szalai, Jeremiah, Alexander Hack

Doubtful: Aaron Martin

Suspended: Dominik Kohr

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus; Donyell Malen

Mainz Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Silvan Widmer; Anderson Lucoqui, Leandro Barreiro, Anton Stach, Daniel Brosinski; Jean-Paul Boetius, Marcus Ingvartsen; Karim Onisiwo

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Prediction

Mainz were in a bad run of form heading into the international break and will be the underdogs come Saturday. Despite several injuries, we expect Borussia Dortmund to overcome Mainz at home.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz

