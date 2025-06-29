Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2025

Borussia Dortmund will face Monterrey at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday in the last 16 of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. BVB had mixed performances in the group stage of the global showpiece but have ultimately made it to the round of 16 and will be looking to advance even further this week.

They played out a goalless draw with Fluminense in their group opener before picking up a narrow 4-3 win over South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in game two. They then beat Ulsan 1-0 in their final group game, with Daniel Svensson scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half.

Monterrey, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw with UEFA Champions League finalists Inter in their opening game before their goalless draw against River Plate in their second group game. They then picked up their first win of the competition last time out, thrashing Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 via goals from three different players, including German Berterame, who netted a brace.

Rayados' win over Urawa Reds last time out saw them finish second in Group E with five points and they will be looking to carry that momentum into the knockout stages this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Monterrey have conceded one goal in the Club World Cup so far, the joint-fewest in the competition alongside Al-Hilal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund were the highest-scoring side in Group F with a goal tally of five.

Rayados are the only CONCACAF side in the knockout stages of this year's Club World Cup.

BVB have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games after managing just one in their previous 13.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Prediction

Die Borussen will head into the midweek clash on the back of a 10-game unbeaten streak, which has seen them notch eight wins. They have the much stronger side on paper, but must be wary of complacency if they are to come out on top on Monday.

Monterrey's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see them exit the global stage here.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Monterrey

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Die Borussen's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

