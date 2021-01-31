Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host Paderborn in the third round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday evening.

Edin Terzic's side got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga this weekend, beating Augsburg 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park.

In that game, Erling Haaland missed a penalty for Dortmund, but that didn't prove to be a deterrent. They managed to come back after going down to Andre Hahn's 10th-minute goal.

Thomas Delaney and Jadon Sancho scored to put them ahead in the game, before a Felix Uduokhai own goal gave Dortmund the three points.

Order is restored 📈 pic.twitter.com/4YlZxsCYuL — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 30, 2021

That result took Dortmund up to fifth in the Bundesliga standings. They are level on points with both Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach. These four teams are also just a point behind third-placed Eintract Frankfurt.

In the last round of the DFB-Pokal, Dortmund beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 away from home. An early goal from Mats Hummels gave them the lead in that game, before Jadon Sancho secured the win in second-half stoppage time.

Paderborn, on the other hand, have struggled in 2. Bundesliga in their first season back in the second-tier after being relegated from the Bundesliga. They are currently ninth, and lost 3-1 to Hamburg on Saturday.

However, they did beat high-flying Bundesliga opposition in the last round of the DFB-Pokal, defeating Union Berlin 3-2.

📅 Next up: #BVBSCP



A free-hit to enjoy the magic of the Pokal! #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/ty5tD4CPNM — SC Paderborn 07 🌍 (@SCPaderbornEN) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Head-to-Head

Paderborn haven't beaten Dortmund in the last eight games that these two sides have played against each other. Dortmund have won four of those matches, while four have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in May 2020, when a Jadon Sancho hat-trick helped Dortmund win 6-1. However, the Bundesliga match at the Signal Iduna Park last season finished 3-3, after Paderborn had taken a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Paderborn form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are likely to miss four first-team players for this game. Axel Witsel has an Achilles injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Left-back Marcel Schmelzer, winger Thorgan Hazard and centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are also injured and unavailable for this game.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paderborn

There are no known injury concerns or suspensions for Paderborn to deal with ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marvin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

Paderborn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leopold Zingerle; Johannes Dorfler, Uwe Hunemeier, Sebastian Schonlau, Jamilu Collins; Maximilian Thalhammer, Ron Schallenberg; Chris Fuhrich, Dennis Srbeny, Christopher Antwi-Adjei; Sven Michel

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Prediction

Advertisement

Even though they are likely to make a few changes to their first-choice team, Dortmund should have enough in the tank to get past lower-division opposition.

Paderborn aren't setting the world alight in 2. Bundesliga, and we predict a comfortable Dortmund win in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Paderborn