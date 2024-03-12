Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in a crucial encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

PSV Eindhoven are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side edged Go Ahead Eagles to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts defeated Werder Bremen by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against PSV Eindhoven and have won two out of the last four matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in each of their last three matches at home against PSV Eindhoven in European competitions, with their only such home game ending in a 1-1 draw in 2002.

PSV Eindhoven are winless in their last 16 matches away from home against German teams in European competitions, with their previous such victory coming against Eintracht Braunschweig in 1977.

Borussia Dortmund have always progressed from UEFA Champions League ties where they have managed to avoid defeat away from home in the first leg.

PSV Eindhoven are winless in their last six matches away from home in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks but have been hampered by bouts of inconsistency since the turn of the year. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

PSV Eindhoven have excelled in the Eredivisie but remain indecisive on the European stage. Borussia Dortmund are seasoned campaigers in the UEFA Champions League and hold the upper hand on Wednesday.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes