Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | UEFA Champions League Final 2023-24

The UEFA Champions League culminates in an intriguing final this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will look to conclude their European campaigns on a triumphant note.

Real Madrid have won the La Liga title this season and have been one of the best teams in Europe over the past year. Los Blancos were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Betis in their previous game as they were likely focusing their energy and attention on this weekend's title match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, finished fifth in the Bundesliga table this season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Ruhr Valley side eased past SV Darmstadt by a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline last week and will be quietly confident as the underdogs ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a predictably positive record against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and have won six out of the 14 matches between the two teams. Borussia Dortmund have managed three victories against Real Madrid and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Real Madrid form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastian Haller and Mateu Morey have progressed with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Ramy Bensebaini is injured and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ramy Bensebaini

Doubtful: Sebastian Haller, Mateu Morey, Julien Duranville

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba are injured and will not play a part in this fixture. Andrii Lunin has been unwell this week and remains a doubt ahead of this clash.

Injured: Aurelien Tchouameni, David Alaba

Doubtful: Andrii Lunin

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti this season and are only one victory away from winning their 15th Champions League title. Jude Bellingham has been a revelation since he arrived from Dortmund at the beginning of the season and will be up against his former side this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund have flattered to deceive domestically but have been a formidable force in Europe. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid