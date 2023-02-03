Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past FC Augsburg by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Ruhr Valley giants defeated Bayer Leverkusen by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against SC Freiburg and have won 23 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's six victories.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only one of their 22 Bundesliga games at home against SC Freiburg, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2001.

Borussia Dortmund have a higher win percentage against SC Freiburg than they have against any other opponent in the competition and could complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Borussia Dortmund are the only team alongside Union Berlin to have won all their games in the Bundesliga since the start of the calendar year.

SC Freiburg have picked up 34 points in their 18 Bundesliga games so far - their best return at this stage of the competition since the 1994-95 season.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have flattered to deceive in the Bundesliga this season but have been impressive since the turn of the year. The likes of Sebastien Haller and Karim Adeyemi can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

SC Freiburg have consistently punched above their weight this season but do not have a good record in this fixture. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 SC Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: SC Freiburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastien Haller to score - Yes

