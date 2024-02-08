Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Heidenheim in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 25 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's six victories.

SC Freiburg have lost 17 of their last 22 matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - more such defeats than any other team has suffered in the competition during this period.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 35 matches at home on Fridays in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming against Schalke in 2004.

SC Freiburg are playing their first away game on a Friday in the Bundesliga since January 2022, with their previous such game ending in a 5-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have won only 10 of their first 20 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best this season but have an inimitable record in this particular fixture. Niclas Fullkrug has come into his own for the hosts in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of his purple patch on Friday.

SC Freiburg have a poor record at the Signal Iduna Park and face yet another daunting prospect this week. Borussia Dortmund have the upper hand at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 SC Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Fullkrug to score - Yes