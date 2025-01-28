Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Shakhtar Donetsk take on Borussia Dortmund in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will be determined to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk are in 27th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side defeated Brest by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Champions League table and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Werder Bremen in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Shakhtar Donetsk in major European competitions and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

The previous meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Shakhtar Donetsk on the European stage took place in the round of 16 of the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League season and ended in an aggregate victory for the German side.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won two of their last three matches away from home against opponents from Germany in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 scoreline against TSG Hoffenheim in the 2018-19 season.

Borussia Dortmund have not lost consecutive home games in the UEFA Champions League since September 2017.

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to make an impact this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts are winless in their last five matches and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched but we expect Dortmund to secure a win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

